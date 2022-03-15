Court Of Arbitration For Sport Upholds UEFA Ban On Russian Clubs | Football News

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday upheld a ban on Russian groups showing in UEFA competitions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine.

“The challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in UEFA competitions,” CAS stated in an announcement.

The resolution means Spartak Moscow are banned from the Europa League and Russia’s girls’s staff are banned from the Euro 2022 event in England this summer season.

Promoted

Sport’s high court docket stated it was more likely to decide “at the end of this week” on the Football Union of Russia’s bid to overturn FIFA’s resolution to throw Russia out of the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)