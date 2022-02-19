Court orders BFLF spokesperson to delete offensive social media posts, go for diversity training | News24

The Equality Court has ordered Black First Land First spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp to delete any offending statements from his social media accounts and to not advocate for the killing of any group within the nation.

Several complaints of alleged hate speech by Maasdorp have been lodged with the SA Human Rights Commission.

The Equality Court heard the fee‘s utility and handed down judgment towards Maasdorp on Friday.

The Equality Court has ordered Black First Land First (BFLF) spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp to delete any offending statements from his social media accounts.

He was additionally interdicted from publishing any statements that advocate the killing of or violence towards any group within the nation.

Several complaints of alleged hate speech by Maasdorp have been lodged with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Soon after, it instituted proceedings within the Western Cape High Court, sitting because the Equality Court, towards him.

The allegations included: On 24 September 2016 on his Facebook web page, throughout a dialog in relation to white individuals in South Africa, he posed the query: “When will we kill them?”

On 25 September 2016 on his Twitter web page, he wrote: “I have aspirations to kill white people, and this must be achieved,”

On 14 December 2018, he revealed an announcement on Twitter celebrating the homicide of an aged white couple to which he, in his tweet, said “ratio: 5:1”. This referred to an earlier assertion by a member of the BFLF motion that 5 white individuals ought to be killed for each black individual killed.

The Equality Court heard the SAHRC‘s utility and handed down judgment on Friday.

“Maasdorp is ordered to delete any remaining offending statements from all his social media accounts and is interdicted from publishing any statements that advocate for the killing of or any form of violence against any group in South Africa,” the SAHRC stated in an announcement.

READ MORE | BLF hate speech case referred to Equality Court for the dispute to be resolved

The courtroom ordered Maasdorp to endure sensitivity and variety coaching at an acceptable establishment, which have to be accomplished by December 2022.

He should additionally pay the sheriff’s charges incurred by the SAHRC.

The fee stated it believed this was a big judgment that went a good distance in the direction of its purpose of eradicating all types of hate speech on racial or different grounds.