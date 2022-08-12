Court Orders Odisha To Pay Rs 10-Lakh Compensation For Schoolgirl’s Death

A division bench mentioned the duty for the lady’s dying “definitely rests with the State.”

The Orissa High Court directed the state authorities on Thursday to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the daddy of a seven-year-old lady for her “avoidable” dying on account of a wall collapse at a faculty in Keonjhar district 9 years in the past.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar, mentioned the duty for the lady’s dying “definitely rests with the State” because the negligence of authorities by use of faulty supplies to assemble a kitchen on the varsity premises had already been established throughout the inquiry.

Raimati Soren was a resident of Kolhabeda Ashram School hostel in Ghasipura block, round 100 km from Cuttack. On October 3, 2013, a wall of a newly constructed kitchen shed collapsed and the Class I pupil, who was brushing her enamel, was crushed below the particles.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the wall was constructed illegally with out correct basis.

Hearing the writ petition by Soren’s father, the bench mentioned the dying wouldn’t have occurred if all security measures have been strictly adopted.

“The death of the young child was totally unnecessary and avoidable. The responsibility for death definitely rests with the State,” it mentioned in its nine-page judgement.

The bench, which additionally comprised Justice R Okay Pattanaik, mentioned the quantity already given to Soren by the state earlier could possibly be deducted and the steadiness should be given to him inside eight weeks.

The petitioner was offered a compensation of Rs 50,000 earlier, moreover Rs 10,000 from the District Red Cross Society Fund.

The courtroom mentioned the dying seemed to be within the sample of a number of comparable situations within the colleges of Odisha.

It directed district collectors to make sure strict compliance of the Supreme Court instructions on measures for prevention of deadly accidents of youngsters.

