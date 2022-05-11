Court orders Steinhoff to share forensic probe into accounting fraud with media | Fin24

Two media homes have been granted entry to a 3 000-page forensic probe into accounting fraud at Steinhoff that the retailer argued must be saved privileged.

Investigative journalism outfit amaBhungane and media home Tiso Blackstar*, which is now referred to as Arena Holdings, approached the Western Cape High Court looking for an order compelling Steinhoff to share the probe with them. The retailer has up to now refused to share the report, compiled by auditing agency PwC over 18 months, with the media.

Findings have been shared with regulation enforcement businesses, nonetheless.

Steinhoff argued that giving the media entry to the report would undermine future court docket circumstances in opposition to implicated former executives, comparable to its disgraced former CEO Markus Jooste.

In a collection of tweets on Tuesday night, amaBhungane stated the court docket had dismissed Steinhoff’s objections. The choose put aside Steinhoff’s earlier refusal to offer the report and ordered it’s shared with the 2 media homes inside 10 days.

[11/12] This judgment as soon as once more affirms that the attain of entry to data extends to all sectors of society – personal AND public. Journalists ought to be capable to entry this data to report as a part of their function of imparting data to the general public. — amaBhungane_Advocacy (@Advocacy_AmaB) May 10, 2022

The two media homes already seem like gearing up for a problem.

AmaBhungane’s co-managing accomplice, Sam Sole, tweeted in reaction to the ruling: “They’ll appeal, but round one to us!”

What is the PwC report? Steinhoff engaged PwC in December 2017 to conduct an unbiased forensic investigation into what was on the time described as “accounting irregularities”. This got here shortly after Jooste resigned as CEO, plunging the group’s share worth to an all-time low and inflicting an acute liquidity crunch.The report, which covers 3 000 pages with some 4 000 paperwork as annexes, was handed over to Steinhoff administration in early 2019. An 11-page overview was shared with the media in mid-March that 12 months. The overview acknowledged {that a} “small group” of former Steinhoff executives had inflated the group’s revenue and asset values by roughly R100 billion over eight years.

* Tiso Blackstar bought its media property to Lebashe Investment Group in 2019, after which it was rebranded as Arena Holdings. Court paperwork and oral arguments nonetheless confer with Tiso Blackstar, nonetheless. The group requested the report in March 2019, earlier than it was renamed.