The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ordered Turkey to pay damages in extra of 12,300 euros ($14,000) to a German-Turkish journalist, ruling that his rights have been violated by a year-long detention.

Deniz Yucel was detained from 2017-18 over his reporting for conservative German each day Die Welt of Turkey’s tried navy coup in 2016 and the repression that adopted.

“Mr Yucel’s detention amounted to an ‘interference’ with his exercise of his right to freedom of expression” when “there had been no plausible reasons to suspect him of committing an offence,” the courtroom dominated Tuesday.

German Culture Minister Claudia Roth hailed the ruling, saying it “strengthens the protection of journalists.”

“Today is an important day for the freedom of the press in Europe,” her assertion stated.

Yucel was accused of crimes together with propaganda for terrorism and incitement to hatred, particularly for his reporting on Turkey’s Kurdish minority and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

He was arrested after reporting that the e-mail account of then vitality minister Berat Albayrak had been hacked. Albayrak, later the finance minister, is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law.

The case plunged relations between Ankara and Berlin to new lows, coming alongside detentions of different journalists and activists.

Yucel’s 2018 launch helped to ease tensions and Turkey’s constitutional courtroom present in 2019 that his rights had been violated.

“Imposing a measure resulting in deprivation of liberty as in this case, invariably (has) a chilling effect on freedom of expression by intimidating civil society and reducing dissident voices to silence,” the European judges stated Tuesday.

Ankara should pay Yucel damages of 12,300 euros and prices of 1,000 euros, the ECHR ordered.

Yucel advised AFP it was “pleasing” to have a judgement towards Turkey from the courtroom.

“But what’s much more serious is that the court did not contest the infraction against the ban on torture and did not rule that the case was politically motivated,” he stated.

Since his return to Germany, Yucel has been convicted in absentia of spreading propaganda for his work on the Kurds and the PKK, and sentenced to virtually three years in jail.

He additionally faces two different instances, one for “slandering the Turkish nation, the Turkish state and its organs” in addition to Erdogan himself, and one other for libel.

“The Turkish president repeatedly made absurd allegations against me in public,” Yucel added, saying his attorneys would attraction.

