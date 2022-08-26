Court Orders Twitter To Hand Over “Some Data” On Spam Accounts To Elon Musk

A five-day trial that can take into account Twitter’s lawsuit towards Musk has been scheduled for October 17.

Elon Musk might get entry to Twitter Inc information utilized in a 2021 audit of energetic customers however different info the billionaire seeks in a bid to finish his $44 billion deal to purchase the corporate had been rejected as “absurdly broad,” a decide stated on Thursday.

Twitter should flip over information from the 9,000 accounts sampled within the fourth quarter as a part of its course of to estimate the variety of spam accounts.

Twitter had stated that information didn’t exist and it will be burdensome to gather it. Chancellor Katheleen McCormick gave the corporate two weeks to supply the information.

Musk has claimed the corporate defrauded him by misrepresenting the variety of actual customers in its monetary disclosures that he relied on to make his takeover provide and he wished the information to substantiate Twitter’s spam estimates.

McCormick additionally rejected a lot of Musk’s different information calls for.

“Defendants’ data requests are absurdly broad. Read literally, defendants’ documents request would require plaintiff to produce trillions upon trillions of data points,” she wrote.

