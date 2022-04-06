Court sentences 2 Atteridgeville rapists to life in prison | News24

Two males had been slapped with life sentences for rape.

The court docket sentenced Getwin Moloto and Lebohang Makola on Tuesday.

The sufferer was dragged from her home and carried to Moloto’s house, the place she was raped.

The Atteridgeville Regional Court handed down life phrases for 2 males convicted of rape.

Getwin Moloto, 30, and Lebohang Makola, 35, from Atteridgeville, had been every sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old lesbian.

The assault came about on 16 December 2020.

Moloto resided just a few homes away from the sufferer.

The sufferer was making an attempt to open a gate at her house when she was accosted by Moloto, Makola and one other individual.

She was carried to a shack, the place she was raped.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana stated that, whereas Moloto raped her, he stored asking why she was taking their girls.

“Makola asked the victim to be his girlfriend. After the ordeal, the victim asked if she could use the outside toilet, and they agreed, but only allowed her to wear her pants. She managed to flee to her home, situated [a few] houses away, and related her ordeal to her mother.”

Mahanjana stated a case of rape was reported to the police. The sufferer was taken for a medical examination.

“The victim’s underwear was found in Moloto’s yard. Moloto was linked to the crime after the victim identified him. He later pointed out Makola as his co-accused.”

Mahanjana stated the prosecutor, Paulina Mochaka, advised the court docket that hatred in the direction of the sufferer’s sexuality influenced the offence.

“Mochaka said the victim and Moloto were neighbours. He was expected to protect her, but chose to take advantage of her with his friends. Mochaka then asked the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, warned that crimes influenced by hatred in the direction of the LGBTQI+ neighborhood is not going to be tolerated and might be prosecuted.

“Mzinyathi thanked the work done by the court preparation officer, Kopano Motshwane, who ensured that the victim was fit to testify in court,” stated Mahanjana.

