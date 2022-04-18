Courtney Stodden says writing their memoir ‘shined a light on’ alleged ‘grooming’ that led to marriage at 16

It hasn’t been simple for Courtney Stodden to put in writing their upcoming memoir.

Stodden, 27, not too long ago spoke to Fox News Digital about rehashing their controversial marriage and different life occasions whereas writing their at the moment untitled ebook.

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and makes use of they/them pronouns, was 16 years previous after they married Doug Hutchison in 2011. He was 51 years previous on the time. In 2018, Stodden filed for divorce. The divorce was finalized two years later.

“A lot of different chapters in my life have been challenging to live through once and then to kind of go back and relive it again in order to tell the story is extra challenging, but it also gives me a better insight,” Stodden informed Fox News Digital.

Courtney Stodden spoke to Fox News Digital about reliving the trauma from their marriage to Doug Hutchinson whereas writing an upcoming memoir. Getty Images

“I’m working with a therapist right now to kind of process it all too as I’m writing it out and reliving it again. And it’s freeing. It’s definitely given me a better outlook on it. I see it for what it is,” they famous.

For Stodden, the writing course of has “shined a light” on the alleged “grooming” they skilled, they stated.

“It has shined a light on the grooming and what happened to me and what actually happens to a lot of other children in the USA as well,” Stodden shared.

A rep for Hutchison didn’t instantly reply to Fox News’ request for remark.

Going by marriage at a younger age helped Stodden grow to be “so strong.”

Stodden was 16 and Hutchison was 51 after they obtained married in 2011. They divorced 9 years later in 2020. The two are pictured right here in 2015. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty

“I am a really empathetic, sensitive person, and I always have been,” Stodden informed Fox News Digital. “But my experience has made me so strong.”

“If it didn’t happen, I feel like my whole outlook on life would be so different. Experiences that are traumatizing can either break us or we can utilize them to shape us into a stronger individual. And that’s really one of the main reasons why I’m speaking out is because I want past victims and survivors to really tap into that part of themselves. We are so strong.

“It’s simply actually made me very fearless.”

As Stodden has moved on in life, they’ve additionally moved on in love. They got engaged to Chris Sheng in May 2021.

Stodden is now engaged and planning to take this engagement and marriage slow. Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

“I stated sure … OH and the ring made me gag it’s so stunning,” Stodden captioned a video of their engagement ring on Instagram.

Sheng confirmed the engagement in his own post on social media.

“On Friday, May 28 I proposed to the love of my life they usually stated Yes,” he wrote at the time.

“I really feel so blessed and lucky,” Sheng added. “We have each grown a lot since we first met, and the truth that we have now each been capable of develop into higher, stronger, safer people whereas nonetheless being in a relationship collectively makes me have religion that this partnership will final a lifetime.

“For the first time we’re both experiencing unconditional love. The truest kind of love. The kind where we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love each other. I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on – no matter what. I got you. Ily,” he concluded.

The two are nonetheless engaged, however Stodden needs to take their time relating to one other marriage.

Courtney Stodden attends the PETA Congressional Veggie Dog Lunch with fiancé Chris Sheng July 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“I think that’s the key for me is to take my time and not to rush anything,” Stodden informed Fox News Digital. “The next time I walk down the aisle, I want to just feel like I’m completely prepared. I wasn’t prepared the first time, and there’s a lot of trauma surrounding the idea of marriage for me.”

Stodden says this time might be completely different as a result of they may “be an adult.”

“My brain will be developed, and I’ll be able to make my own decision completely and fully transparently to myself,” Stodden stated.

Stodden has additionally been a sufferer of on-line bullying. They publicly called out Chrissy Teigen for cyberbullying in 2021. Teigen had introduced she was leaving Twitter as a result of negativity; Stodden accused the mannequin of bullying them on-line for years.

Although Teigen has by no means instantly apologized for the cyberbullying, Stodden informed Fox News Digital they are not ready round for one.

“I haven’t heard from her. I don’t need an apology,” Stodden stated.

“I’m not sitting around waiting for an apology from all of the past people that treated me like s–t. It’s not what I need. And it’s taught me to tap more into my own strength.”

Stodden’s different initiatives embody music and animal rights activism. Getty Images

Stodden’s memoir is not the one undertaking the mannequin has been engaged on. They additionally plan to be extra concerned with animal rights activism.

Stodden turned a vegetarian round age 16 and defined that they struggled with consuming meat from a younger age, sharing that they might “just cry” after they would go fishing with their dad and mom.

“I think from a really young age, I just had this really full heart when it came to other living creatures,” they defined.