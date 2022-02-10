Courts seeing 92% conviction rates as SA clamps down on corruption and fraud – justice dept | News24

Specialised Commercial Crime Courts have managed to efficiently obtain a 92% conviction charge.

Two extra courts have been established within the Eastern Cape, in an effort to struggle crime.

The enhancement of such courts was carried out following the rise in incidents of Covid-19 corruption.

Specialised Commercial Crime Courts have managed to realize an general conviction charge of 92% for all instances leading to a verdict, in line with the Department of Justice and Correctional Services.

The division established two extra Specialised Commercial Crime Courts in Mthatha and East London, within the Eastern Cape, in an effort to struggle towards corruption.

According to the division, two courts in Palm Ridge and Pretoria North, in Gauteng, have been enhanced.

READ | Police, intelligence failed to stop July unrest – but executive also to blame, report finds

“These courts are in line with the commitment made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the National Council of Provinces when he responded to questions pertaining to Covid-19 corruption or procurement irregularities,” division spokesperson Chrispin Phiri stated.

Ramaphosa was quoted as saying: “The rise in serious commercial crimes and incidents of Covid-19 corruption has meant that we are fast-tracking the establishment of additional commercial crime courts and also increasing the capacity of existing ones.”

Phiri added that they have been planning to determine further Specialised Commercial Crime Courts in Polokwane, Mbombela, Mahikeng, Mthatha and Mangaung.

In response to the president’s name, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola directed that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development coordinate and facilitate the institution of the brand new Specialised Commercial Crime Courts to present impact to the dedication made by the president.

READ | PPE corruption: Police officers among 15 arrested in connection with R1.9m latex gloves tender

The division stated it had now established courts in provinces the place they didn’t exist earlier than, equivalent to in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West.

All provinces within the South Africa now have devoted Specialised Commercial Crime Courts.

The division stated a lot success had been derived from the present Specialised Commercial Crime Court mannequin, which allowed for shut integration of the work between prosecutors and investigators. Now, devoted courts may, as soon as issues have been enrolled, course of it speedily and successfully, as a substitute of issues having to await house on the open court docket roll.

“When one looks at the number of matters heard and the conviction rate to date, it is clear that the Specialised Commercial Crime Court is a crucial mechanism to ensure that complex commercial crimes, which often extend to corruption and white-collar crime, are prosecuted effectively in dedicated courts,” stated Lamola.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.