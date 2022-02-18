Cousin Accused Of Lying About Missing Teen Zion Foster Is Convicted

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A younger man accused of mendacity to police a few lacking Detroit-area teenager was convicted with a no-contest plea, data present.

Jaylin Brazier appeared in Macomb County court docket Wednesday, lower than a month after being charged. He is a cousin of Zion Foster, a 17-year-old from Eastpointe, who was final seen on Jan. 4 sporting her restaurant work uniform. She stays lacking.

A no-contest plea means Brazier, 23, didn’t admit or deny the cost of mendacity to police, nevertheless it has the identical sensible impact as a responsible plea. He will get a sentence on March 30.

Authorities consider Zion was a sufferer of a murder, although nobody has been charged along with her loss of life.

Her father, James Royster, mentioned final month that his daughter was a highschool senior who wouldn’t merely disappear.

