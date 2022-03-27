Covid-19: 1 497 new infections, 26 deaths recorded in South Africa | News24

South Africa recorded 1 497 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday.

26 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed demise toll to 99 965.

Gauteng recorded 39% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 1 497 new circumstances of Covid-19 on Saturday, which represented a 5.7% positivity price.

According to a press release by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Saturday, the nation recorded 3 712 263 laboratory-confirmed circumstances.

Twenty six new Covid-19-related deaths had been recorded, of which two occurred within the final 24 to 48 hours. This brings the whole fatalities to 99 965.

Most new circumstances had been recorded in Gauteng

Cases breakdown: Gauteng – 39%

Western Cape – 27%

KwaZulu-Natal – 20%

Eastern Cape – 3%

Free State – 3%

North West – 3%

Mpumalanga – 2%

Limpopo – 1%

Northern Cape – 1%

As of as we speak the cumulative variety of #COVID19 circumstances recognized in SA is 3 712 263 with 1 497 new circumstances reported. Today 26 deaths have been reported bringing the whole to 99 965 deaths. The cumulative variety of recoveries now stand at 3 597 725 with a restoration price of 96.9% pic.twitter.com/LgK7SlE6q6 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) March 26, 2022

Gauteng recorded 590 new circumstances on Saturday, the Western Cape 410 and KwaZulu-Natal 294.

As of Saturday, Gauteng recorded 1 206 594 cumulative circumstances, KwaZulu-Natal 659 029 and the Western Cape 649 259.

There had been 15 new hospital admissions within the final 24-hour reporting cycle. In complete, 1 965 individuals had been in private and non-private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa performed 23 727 513 cumulative exams, of which 26 449 had been carried out within the final 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 33 400 227 vaccine doses have been administered.

