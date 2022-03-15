Covid-19: 671 new infections, as no new deaths reported | News24

South Africa recorded 671 new instances of Covid-19 on Monday.

No new deaths have been recorded within the final two days.

Gauteng recorded 45% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 671 new instances of Covid-19 on Monday, which represented a 4.6% positivity price.

According to a press release by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Monday, the nation recorded 3 695 175 laboratory-confirmed instances.

No new Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded within the final 48 hours, with the dying toll remaining at 99 725.

Most new instances have been recorded in Gauteng.

Cases breakdown: Gauteng – 45%

Western Cape – 20%

KwaZulu-Natal – 18%

Mpumalanga – 5%

North West – 5%

Free State – 3%

Limpopo – 3%

Eastern Cape – 2%

Northern Cape – 1%

Gauteng recorded 299 new instances on Monday, the Western Cape 133 and KwaZulu-Natal 119.

Gauteng recorded 1 200 385 cumulative instances, KwaZulu-Natal 655 807 and the Western Cape 644 775.

There have been 24 new hospital admissions within the final 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Monday, 2 234 individuals have been in private and non-private hospitals for Covid-19.

Citizens over 50 obtain J&J covid-19 vaccine booster at DP Marais Hospital in Tokai, Cape Town. Gallo Images Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images

South Africa performed 23 424 639 cumulative assessments, of which 14 440 have been carried out within the final 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 32 630 886 vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 75 853 have been administered on Monday.

To date, 17 241 891 adults are absolutely vaccinated. Among youngsters aged 12 and older, 1 783 427 vaccine doses have been administered.

