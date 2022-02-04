Covid-19: Approval of SA’s mRNA vaccine could take 3 years, WHO says | News24

The mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine produced on the World Health Organisation-backed vaccine hub in South Africa may take as much as three years to get approval if firms don’t share their know-how and information, a WHO official stated on Friday.

The WHO-backed tech switch hub in South Africa was arrange in June to present poorer nations the know-how to supply Covid-19 vaccines, after market leaders of the mRNA Covid vaccine, Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna, declined a WHO request to share their know-how and experience.

Martin Friede, co-ordinator of the WHO Initiative for Vaccine Research, stated if firms with authorized Covid vaccines or late stage scientific information shared their know-how and information with the consortium, the vaccine produced in South Africa might be authorized in 12 to 18 months.

“..It could be 12 months if there was a partnership with a company that already has an approved vaccine. Otherwise, it’s more like 24 to 36 months depending on what the approval process is.”

On Thursday, South Africa’s Afrigen Biologics, which was a part of WHO’s consortium, stated it has used the publicly out there sequence of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine to make its personal model of the shot.

The WHO has been attempting to influence Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to affix forces with its African tech switch hub.

Friede stated the vaccine might be going into first scientific trials in fourth quarter of this 12 months.

“Now have the challenge of having to scale this up. And this is of course where we’re going to run into some challenges.”

