COVID-19: Barbados Discontinues Recording Names Of People Entering Business Places – St. Lucia Times News

Barbados has discontinued recording the names and temperatures of individuals coming into enterprise locations to facilitate COVID-19 contact tracing.

But in making the announcement, the Ministry of Health and Wellness disclosed that the recordings would possibly proceed on the discretion of medical or well being care services.

And residents are nonetheless required to sanitise their arms when coming into a enterprise institution, a follow the Ministry described as ‘a critical infection prevention and control measure.’

Barbados recorded 171 new COVID-19 instances, 82 males and 89 females, from the 582 assessments carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Friday.

Of the constructive instances, 35 individuals have been below 18, and 136 have been 18 years and older.

On Friday, two totally vaccinated ladies aged 84 and 94 died from the virus.

As of April 15, there have been 383 COVID-19-related deaths.

The public well being laboratory has carried out 631,288 assessments since February 2020, and recorded 64,348 COVID-19 instances (29,699 males and 34,649 females).

Headline photograph courtesy Scott Graham (Unsplash.com)

