Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are down in the US as deaths also start to plateau, latest data shows

The Beijing Olympic Committee has reported 21 new Covid-19 circumstances amongst Games-related personnel as of Thursday, it mentioned in an announcement Friday forward of the Opening Ceremony.

Since the “closed-loop” system formally started on Jan. 23, a complete of 308 Olympic-related Covid-19 circumstances have now been recognized, 111 of which contain athletes or workforce officers.

Of the 21 new circumstances, 14 had been detected amongst new airport arrivals and 7 from these already contained in the “closed-loop” system, which separates Olympic athletes, stakeholders, and workers from the general public.

Nine of the 21 circumstances concerned athletes or workforce officers, two of which had been already contained in the “closed loop.”

A complete of 670,186 Covid-19 assessments have been administered contained in the “closed-loop” system since Jan. 23, and 11,963 folks have arrived in Beijing, the assertion added.

Meanwhile, Beijing reported just one case of Covid-19 on Thursday, which was present in a medical employee, authorities introduced Thursday night.

It brings the whole variety of circumstances reported in Beijing since Jan. 15 to 116, in keeping with a CNN tally.

The particular person, who was not recognized by authorities, had labored not too long ago on the Beijing Ditan Hospital’s emergency quarantine part. The particular person is at the moment in isolation and the hospital has suspended outpatient providers since Thursday morning, authorities mentioned.

Hundreds of Covid-19 assessments for folks working within the hospital and environmental samples have been damaging, in keeping with the assertion.

CNN’s Beijing Bureau contributed to this submit