COVID-19 cases drop in WA as fourth jab introduced for those aged 65-plus
Western Australia recorded 6082 new COVID-19 circumstances on Monday, because the state authorities launched a fourth vaccination jab for weak cohorts together with these aged 65 and over.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation accredited the fourth dose for high-risk teams which additionally consists of residents in aged care or incapacity services and Indigenous individuals aged 50 and above.
Those with extreme immunosuppression are eligible for a fifth dose.
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson inspired these eligible to get vaccinated because the winter influenza season approached.
“WA’s leading COVID-19 vaccination rate has helped us navigate through the current outbreak, and I thank those who have already rolled up for WA,” she mentioned.
Loading
“If you’re eligible for a winter booster, please take the opportunity to get vaccinated through your GP, pharmacy or state-run clinics.”
There are presently 52,211 lively circumstances of COVID-19 within the state, with 231 individuals in hospital and 6 of them in intensive care.
Six historic deaths courting again to March 16, which have been reported to WA Health on Sunday, have additionally been recorded for one man in his 50s, two males of their 70s and three males of their 80s.