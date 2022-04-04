COVID-19 cases drop in WA as fourth jab introduced for those aged 65-plus

Western Australia recorded 6082 new COVID-19 circumstances on Monday, because the state authorities launched a fourth vaccination jab for weak cohorts together with these aged 65 and over.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation accredited the fourth dose for high-risk teams which additionally consists of residents in aged care or incapacity services and Indigenous individuals aged 50 and above.

Those with extreme immunosuppression are eligible for a fifth dose.

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson inspired these eligible to get vaccinated because the winter influenza season approached.