Covid-19 corruption: DA calls on NPA to act following release of SIU report | News24

The DA has referred to as on the NPA to prosecute these implicated in Covid-19 corruption.

The SIU’s report into the federal government’s Covid-19 spending has been made public.

The unit referred 386 circumstances for prosecution to the NPA.

The DA believes the NPA ought to act shortly in prosecuting these implicated within the awarding of irregular contracts.

The DA referred to as for the swift prosecution of these discovered to have acted illegally in abusing Covid-19 funds following the general public launch of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) report.

The SIU’s wide-ranging report into authorities spending linked to the Covid-19 pandemic was made public on Tuesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s workplace.

The report probed greater than 5 400 authorities contracts, valued at R14.3 billion.

The contracts have been awarded on the top of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SIU really helpful prosecutions for presidency officers and civil servants who had a hand in awarding the irregular contracts – which at the moment stand at 2 803.

The unit has referred 386 circumstances to be probed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The report’s launch has been a lot anticipated.

The DA believed that, though the SIU discovered that R551.5 million would should be recovered, the ultimate tally would probably improve.

The occasion stated it will examine the report back to gauge its implications.

“We welcome the fact that referrals have been made to the National Prosecuting Authority, and we call on them to prosecute those who are guilty, without fear or favour, swiftly,” the occasion stated in an announcement on Tuesday.

“A strong message needs to be sent to those who seek to profit off and loot the state. The only way to secure South Africa’s future is to ensure that the wheels of justice continue turning.

“The corrupt and grasping have tried to make the nation a lawless wasteland, the place the rule of legislation and weak individuals will be trampled. This should not be allowed to proceed. Criminals ought to know that the free-fall is over.”

