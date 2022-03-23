COVID-19 Curbs End On March 31, Except Masks, Distancing: Centre

Home Ministry has determined to finish all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31

New Delhi:

In view of the continual dip in coronavirus circumstances, the Home Ministry has determined to finish all COVID-19 containment measures from March 31, two years after their implementation following the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, carrying of face masks and sustaining social distancing norms will proceed as earlier.

The Central authorities had on March 24, 2020 issued for the primary time orders and tips beneath the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) 2005 for the containment of COVID-19 within the nation and these have been modified on varied events.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stated that over the past 24 months, important capacities have been developed for varied elements of administration of the pandemic, comparable to diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, therapy, vaccination, hospital infrastructure.

Also, most people now has a lot increased stage of consciousness on the COVID-appropriate habits, he stated.

The states and Union Territories have additionally developed their very own capacities and methods and carried out their detailed particular plans for managing the pandemic, he stated, including over the past seven weeks or so there was a steep decline within the variety of circumstances.

The whole caseload within the nation stands at 23,913 solely (on March 22) and the each day positivity charge has declined to 0.28 per cent, he stated.

It can also be price mentioning that with the mixed efforts, a complete of 181.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered, he stated.

“After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, National Disaster Management Authority has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for COVID containment measures,” the communication stated.

Accordingly, Mr Bhalla stated, after the expiry of the present order on March 31, no additional order can be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisories on COVID containment measures, together with on using face masks and hand hygiene, will proceed to information the general nationwide response to the pandemic, he stated.

The Home Secretary, nonetheless, stated that in view of the character of the illness, individuals nonetheless want to stay watchful of the state of affairs.

He stated every time any surge within the variety of circumstances is noticed, states and UTs might think about taking immediate and proactive motion at native stage, as suggested by the Ministry of Health sometimes.

“I would, therefore, advise all the States and UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for COVID containment measures,” Mr Bhalla stated.

The states and Union territories might proceed to observe the Standard Operating Measures and advisories which have been or are being issued by the Ministry of Health sometimes for containment measures, vaccination and different associated elements, he stated.



