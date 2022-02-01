COVID-19 disrupts AFLW fixture again, Saints to miss second straight game

Greater Western Sydney’s match towards St Kilda, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed as a result of the Giants don’t have sufficient gamers accessible, with a quantity isolating because of COVID-19.

It is the second sport in a row that the Saints have had rescheduled. They missed the possibility to play the Eagles final Friday night time when West Coast had a number of gamers isolating beneath the AFL’s well being and security protocols. However, that sport has been rescheduled to subsequent Tuesday, that means will probably be a part of spherical 5.

The Saints have had one other sport postponed. Credit:Getty Images

The upending of the fixture has grow to be an everyday prevalence for AFLW because the competitors makes an attempt to finish 10 rounds and a finals sequence.

The league now considers every AFLW spherical to run from Wednesday to Tuesday because it makes its approach by way of the season.