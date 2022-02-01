COVID-19 disrupts AFLW fixture again, Saints to miss second straight game
Greater Western Sydney’s match towards St Kilda, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed as a result of the Giants don’t have sufficient gamers accessible, with a quantity isolating because of COVID-19.
It is the second sport in a row that the Saints have had rescheduled. They missed the possibility to play the Eagles final Friday night time when West Coast had a number of gamers isolating beneath the AFL’s well being and security protocols. However, that sport has been rescheduled to subsequent Tuesday, that means will probably be a part of spherical 5.
The upending of the fixture has grow to be an everyday prevalence for AFLW because the competitors makes an attempt to finish 10 rounds and a finals sequence.
The league now considers every AFLW spherical to run from Wednesday to Tuesday because it makes its approach by way of the season.
The Western Bulldogs v Richmond sport has been moved from Saturday to Sunday this weekend to offer the Bulldogs – who play on Tuesday night time after being pressured to overlook rounds two and three – a five-day break. The match between Melbourne and Gold Coast will probably be performed on Saturday.
North Melbourne will play Fremantle at 1.10pm on Sunday as an alternative of 5.10pm, with West Coast CEO Trevor Nisbett saying he was hopeful their AFLW staff would return to Western Australia on February 8 to quarantine.
