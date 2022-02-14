Covid-19: Gauteng accounts for 35% of the 1 649 new cases recorded in SA | News24

Africa

Covid-19: Gauteng accounts for 35% of the 1 649 new cases recorded in SA

  • SA recorded 1 649 new Covid-19 circumstances on Sunday.
  • Gauteng accounts for 35% of the circumstances. 
  • A complete of 766 youngsters have been vaccinated on Sunday. 

South Africa recorded 1 649 new Covid-19 circumstances on Sunday, which signify an 8.1% positivity charge.

There have been two new Covid-19-related deaths within the final 48 hours. As a results of an audit, a further six deaths have been reported, growing the loss of life toll to 96 993.

Most new circumstances on Sunday have been recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 35%, adopted by the Western Cape with 22%. KwaZulu-Natal with 14%; Mpumalanga with 9%; the North West and Free State with 5%; Limpopo with 4%; the Eastern Cape with 3% and the Northern Cape with 2%.

Gauteng recorded 572 new circumstances, KwaZulu-Natal 238 and the Western Cape 366.

According to an announcement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the nation recorded a complete of three 640 162 laboratory-confirmed circumstances.

There have been 14 new hospital admissions within the final 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Sunday, 4 121 folks have been in private and non-private hospitals for Covid-19.  

South Africa has carried out 22 677 323 cumulative checks, of which 20 405 have been carried out within the final 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 30 559 431 vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 3 560 have been administered on Sunday.

To date, 16 713 434 adults are absolutely vaccinated. Among youngsters aged 12 and older, 1 375 425 vaccine doses have been administered.

If you come throughout Covid-19 vaccination info that you don't belief, learn Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you may't discover the details you are on the lookout for, e-mail us on the handle talked about within the article and we are going to confirm the data with medical professionals.



