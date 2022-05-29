COVID-19 in Massachusetts: Latest developments

SATURDAY, January 8

• Commuter Rail will probably be slicing again service for not less than two weeks because of the influence of COVID-19 on its workforce

• Massachusetts Lottery holds 3 COVID vaccine clinics this weekend

• Framingham Public Schools are suspending extracurricular actions as a result of an increase in COVID circumstances

FRIDAY, January 7

• Massachusetts reports 26,187 new COVID circumstances, positivity price rises over 23%

THURSDAY, January 6

• Massachusetts reports 24,570 new COVID circumstances, positivity price rises to 22.43%

• 51,100 at Massachusetts colleges take a look at constructive for COVID-19 in final two weeks

• Massachusetts lawmaker information invoice to make at-home COVID assessments exempt from state gross sales tax

WEDNESDAY, January 5

• Massachusetts reports 27,612 new COVID circumstances, new single day document

• Massachusetts COVID deaths surpass 20,000

• Fenway Park to reopen as COVID vaccine website Thursday

• Boston Mayor urges vaccines, boosters as hospitals take care of COVID surge

• DESE says some KN95 masks given to varsities not tested by MIT, as Baker mentioned

• Framingham colleges droop extra-curricular actions for 2 weeks

• Boston superintendent Brenda Cassellius fills in as trainer amid staffing scarcity

• COVID sniffing dogs search Norton Middle School for traces of virus

TUESDAY, January 4

• COVID sniffing Ok-9s begin working in Massachusetts colleges

• Massachusetts reports 16,621 new COVID-19 circumstances, positivity price now over 20%

• New Bedford High School, Middle School pause sports activities till Friday

• Weymouth High School closed Wednesday as a result of staffing shortages

• Boston looking to open “higher-capacity testing site” throughout case surge

• More than 1,000 Boston teachers, staff out on first day again after winter break

• Massachusetts emergency room medical doctors, nurses say they’re overwhelmed

• Wellesley colleges to resume winter sports after pause as a result of COVID circumstances

MONDAY, January 3

• Massachusetts reports 31,184 new COVID circumstances over 3 days, positivity price hits new peak

• Gov. Baker and the DESE defend choice to offer face masks to Mass. academics regardless of examine saying they do not supply a lot safety

• Hospitals in for “rough” January, says UMass Memorial Health Care president

• FDA permits Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12-to-15

• 155 Boston faculty staff out sick following winter break

• Baker: “vast majority” of Massachusetts colleges open after winter break, regardless of COVID issues

SATURDAY, January 1, 2022

• Massachusetts begins handing out 227,000 fast COVID-19 take a look at kits for varsity academics, workers

• Over 80 flights canceled from Logan Airport, across the nation as Omicron causes airline staffing shortages