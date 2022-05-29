COVID-19 in Massachusetts: Latest developments
SATURDAY, January 8
• Commuter Rail will probably be slicing again service for not less than two weeks because of the influence of COVID-19 on its workforce
• Massachusetts Lottery holds 3 COVID vaccine clinics this weekend
• Framingham Public Schools are suspending extracurricular actions as a result of an increase in COVID circumstances
FRIDAY, January 7
• Massachusetts reports 26,187 new COVID circumstances, positivity price rises over 23%
THURSDAY, January 6
• Massachusetts reports 24,570 new COVID circumstances, positivity price rises to 22.43%
• 51,100 at Massachusetts colleges take a look at constructive for COVID-19 in final two weeks
• Massachusetts lawmaker information invoice to make at-home COVID assessments exempt from state gross sales tax
WEDNESDAY, January 5
• Massachusetts reports 27,612 new COVID circumstances, new single day document
• Massachusetts COVID deaths surpass 20,000
• Fenway Park to reopen as COVID vaccine website Thursday
• Boston Mayor urges vaccines, boosters as hospitals take care of COVID surge
• DESE says some KN95 masks given to varsities not tested by MIT, as Baker mentioned
• Framingham colleges droop extra-curricular actions for 2 weeks
• Boston superintendent Brenda Cassellius fills in as trainer amid staffing scarcity
• COVID sniffing dogs search Norton Middle School for traces of virus
TUESDAY, January 4
• COVID sniffing Ok-9s begin working in Massachusetts colleges
• Massachusetts reports 16,621 new COVID-19 circumstances, positivity price now over 20%
• New Bedford High School, Middle School pause sports activities till Friday
• Weymouth High School closed Wednesday as a result of staffing shortages
• Boston looking to open “higher-capacity testing site” throughout case surge
• More than 1,000 Boston teachers, staff out on first day again after winter break
• Massachusetts emergency room medical doctors, nurses say they’re overwhelmed
• Wellesley colleges to resume winter sports after pause as a result of COVID circumstances
MONDAY, January 3
• Massachusetts reports 31,184 new COVID circumstances over 3 days, positivity price hits new peak
• Gov. Baker and the DESE defend choice to offer face masks to Mass. academics regardless of examine saying they do not supply a lot safety
• Hospitals in for “rough” January, says UMass Memorial Health Care president
• FDA permits Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12-to-15
• 155 Boston faculty staff out sick following winter break
• Baker: “vast majority” of Massachusetts colleges open after winter break, regardless of COVID issues
SATURDAY, January 1, 2022
• Massachusetts begins handing out 227,000 fast COVID-19 take a look at kits for varsity academics, workers
• Over 80 flights canceled from Logan Airport, across the nation as Omicron causes airline staffing shortages