Covid-19 in SA: 889 new cases, 2 more deaths | News24

People over 50 receiving the J&J Covid-19 vaccine booster at DP Marais Hospital in Tokai, Cape Town.

Two new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded prior to now 24 hours.

Limpopo recorded solely 5 new circumstances.

To date, a complete of 1 888 503 booster doses have been administered.

South Africa has recorded 889 new Covid-19 infections.

According to an announcement by the National Institute for Communicable

Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the nation had recorded 3 704 218

laboratory-confirmed circumstances.

Two new Covid-19 fatalities have been reported prior to now 48 hours,

bringing the loss of life toll to 99 881.

The NICD reported that the brand new circumstances represented a 5.4% positivity price.

Gauteng is probably the most affected, with 1 203 737 circumstances in complete, adopted by

KwaZulu-Natal with 657 437, and Western Cape with 647 131.

Most new circumstances are from Gauteng (39%), adopted by the Western Cape

(28%), whereas KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%, Mpumalanga and North West 4%

every, Eastern Cape and Free State 2% every, and Northern Cape and Limpopo every

had 1% of recent circumstances.

Gauteng recorded 349 new circumstances on Sunday, with the Western Cape

recording 252, and KwaZulu-Natal 162. Limpopo has the bottom variety of new

circumstances, with solely 5.

There have been 21 new hospital admissions prior to now 24 hours. There

are at the moment 2 028 folks admitted to private and non-private hospitals.

South Africa has performed 23 585 561 assessments, of which 16 436 have been

carried out prior to now 24-hour interval.

According to the Department of Health, solely 4 874 vaccine doses had been

administered on Saturday. In complete, 33 014 381 have been administered throughout

the nation.

To date, 17 327 716 adults are totally vaccinated (43.53% of the

inhabitants). Among youngsters 12 and older, 1 849 587 doses have been

administered.

A complete of 1 888 503 booster doses have been administered.

If you come throughout Covid-19

vaccination data that you don’t belief, learn Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you’ll be able to’t discover the details you are in search of, e-mail us at

the tackle talked about within the article and we’ll confirm the data with

medical professionals.