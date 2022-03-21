Covid-19 in SA: 889 new cases, 2 more deaths | News24
People over 50 receiving the J&J Covid-19 vaccine booster at DP Marais Hospital in Tokai, Cape Town.
PHOTO: Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images
- Two new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded prior to now 24 hours.
- Limpopo recorded solely 5 new circumstances.
- To date, a complete of 1 888 503 booster doses have been administered.
South Africa has recorded 889 new Covid-19 infections.
According to an announcement by the National Institute for Communicable
Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the nation had recorded 3 704 218
laboratory-confirmed circumstances.
Two new Covid-19 fatalities have been reported prior to now 48 hours,
bringing the loss of life toll to 99 881.
The NICD reported that the brand new circumstances represented a 5.4% positivity price.
Gauteng is probably the most affected, with 1 203 737 circumstances in complete, adopted by
KwaZulu-Natal with 657 437, and Western Cape with 647 131.
Most new circumstances are from Gauteng (39%), adopted by the Western Cape
(28%), whereas KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%, Mpumalanga and North West 4%
every, Eastern Cape and Free State 2% every, and Northern Cape and Limpopo every
had 1% of recent circumstances.
Gauteng recorded 349 new circumstances on Sunday, with the Western Cape
recording 252, and KwaZulu-Natal 162. Limpopo has the bottom variety of new
circumstances, with solely 5.
There have been 21 new hospital admissions prior to now 24 hours. There
are at the moment 2 028 folks admitted to private and non-private hospitals.
South Africa has performed 23 585 561 assessments, of which 16 436 have been
carried out prior to now 24-hour interval.
According to the Department of Health, solely 4 874 vaccine doses had been
administered on Saturday. In complete, 33 014 381 have been administered throughout
the nation.
To date, 17 327 716 adults are totally vaccinated (43.53% of the
inhabitants). Among youngsters 12 and older, 1 849 587 doses have been
administered.
A complete of 1 888 503 booster doses have been administered.
