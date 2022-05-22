Covid-19: INSACOG confirms presence of BA.4, BA.5 subvariants of Omicron in India

Central physique INSACOG on Sunday confirmed the detection of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the coronavirus illness (Covid-19) in India – the primary one in Tamil Nadu and different in Telangana. Both are subvariants of the fast-spreading Omicron variant that had led to an enormous unfold of the virus within the nation earlier this 12 months.

Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (), a joint physique arrange by the Union authorities, mentioned a 19-year-old lady in Tamil Nadu had been discovered contaminated with the BA.4 variant. “The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated.”

In Telangana, an 80-year-old man had examined optimistic for the BA.5 variant. This affected person too had proven gentle medical signs and had been absolutely vaccinated. He had no journey historical past, INSACOG mentioned.

The central well being physique mentioned contract tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 sufferers was being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

Before this, a South African traveller was discovered contaminated with the BA.4 variant on arrival on the Hyderabad airport.

INSACOG mentioned the 2 subvariants of the Omicron variant circulating globally have been first reported from South Africa, including that these strains had not been related to illness severity or elevated hospitalisations.