COVID-19: Kazakhstan goes “green”
No area stays within the excessive COVID-19 threat ‘red zone’ or
reasonable threat ‘yellow zone’ as of right now, March 10, the Telegram
Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for stopping
coronavirus unfold reads, Trend experiences citing Kazinform.
The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent in addition to Almaty,
Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl,
Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan,
Pavlodar, and Turkestan areas are within the low COVID-19 threat ‘inexperienced
zone’.
As earlier reported, 89 new coronavirus infections have been recorded
in Kazakhstan over the previous 24 hours, whereas 1,007 individuals extra
recovered.