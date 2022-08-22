COVID-19 Live Updates: India Logs 11,539 New Covid Cases, 34 Deaths In 24 Hours

The energetic instances stand at 1,01,166.

New Delhi:

India on Sunday recorded 11,539 contemporary coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,39,429, whereas the variety of energetic instances got here all the way down to 99,879, based on Union well being ministry knowledge.

The loss of life rely because of COVID-19 climbed to five,27,332 with 34 fatalities, together with 9 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the info up to date at 8 am said.

The energetic instances comprise 0.23 per cent of the entire infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration price stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry stated.

