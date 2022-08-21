COVID-19 Live Updates: India Logs 13,272 New Covid Cases, 36 Deaths In 24 Hours

The energetic circumstances stand at 1,01,166.

New Delhi:

India recorded a complete of 13,272 new coronavirus circumstances within the final 24 hours, taking the entire variety of Covid circumstances to 4,43,27,890,

According to the Health Ministry, the nation additionally reported 36 deaths within the final 24 hours, bringing the entire variety of fatalities to five,27,289.

The energetic circumstances stand at 1,01,166. The quantity of people that have recuperated from the illness rose to 4,36,99,435.



