Covid-19: Maharashtra reports dip in daily cases; no deaths in Mumbai today

The state of Maharashtra reported 1,437 new Covid-19 circumstances within the final 24 hours. With six new fatalities, the overall variety of Covid-19 deaths within the state rose to 1,43,582.

3,375 sufferers had been discharged in the present day, and the general restoration fee in Maharashtra is secure at 98%. The hospitalisation fee additionally remained low. A complete of 19 Covid sufferers had been hospitalised in Mumbai within the final 24 hours.

The capital metropolis Mumbai reported 167 new Covid-19 circumstances, and nil deaths. Active circumstances of Covid-19 within the metropolis stand at 1,511

The complete variety of Covid circumstances in Maharashtra stand at 78.58 lakh, of which, Mumbai accounts for 10.54 lakh Covid-19 circumstances.

No new case of Omicron variant was reported in the present day. As of now, 4,456 Omicron variant circumstances have been detected in Maharashtra. Out of those 3,986 have been discharged following a damaging RT-PCR check.