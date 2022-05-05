Covid-19: Masks must still be worn at schools, govt clarifies | News24

The Department of Health has clarified that pupils ought to proceed carrying face masks in class.

On Thursday, the division said it was a “regrettable human error” that their Wednesday assertion mentioned pupils mustn’t put on masks in class.

“This is not part of the gazetted health regulations and is, therefore, retracted to avoid any misunderstanding of the regulations.

“Therefore, youngsters, like different folks, are anticipated to proceed complying with the provisions of Regulation 16A on face masks within the school rooms and common indoor gatherings, in contrast to open air in playgrounds and sports activities fields.”

The health department reiterated its view that masks are a good non-pharmaceutical preventative measure against Covid-19.

But the DA was not happy with the new, limited regulations, which it said were released at the “99th hour”, without consultation, on Wednesday night.

The old regulations were about to expire.

The DA said it was a sneaky way of extending the state of disaster, which was ended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 19 April.

“Again, the ANC is governing by means of laws, with out consulting South Africans or Parliament and, on this case, possible promulgating laws past the scope of the [Health] Act. We won’t hesitate to go to courtroom to confront authorities in abusing its powers,” the party said in a statement issued by MP Michele Clarke.

The party has already stated its opposition to the proposed regulations on the grounds that they could force medical examinations or tests, and “therapy”, such as the Covid-19 vaccine.

“While the DA strongly helps vaccinations, we don’t imagine it needs to be necessary,” the occasion mentioned.

