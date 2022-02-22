Covid-19: More than 31 million vaccine doses administered, as infections increase by 1 151 | News24

South Africa recorded 1 151 new Covid-19 infections on Monday.

Seven new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed demise toll to 98 804.

31 039 221 vaccine doses have been administered.

More than 31 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in South Africa.

According to the Department of Health, 31 039 221 vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 68 952 have been administered on Monday.

READ | Covid-19 has shown Africa how ‘fragile our global partnerships can be’, says Ramaphosa

To date, 16 866 764 adults are totally vaccinated. Among youngsters aged 12 and older, 1 489 355 vaccine doses have been administered.

South Africa recorded 1 151 new instances of Covid-19 infections on Monday, which represented a 7.4% positivity charge.

According to a press release by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Monday, the nation recorded 3 659 698 laboratory-confirmed instances. Seven new Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded within the final 48 hours, bringing the confirmed demise toll to 98 804.

Cases breakdown: Gauteng – 40%

North West – 17%

Western Cape – 17%

KwaZulu-Natal – 9%

Mpumalanga – 7%

Free State – 4%

Eastern Cape – 2%

Limpopo – 2%

Northern Cape – 1%

Gauteng recorded 459 new instances on Monday, North West 198 and the Western Cape 191.

Gauteng recorded 1 187 538 cumulative instances, KwaZulu-Natal 649 756 and the Western Cape 637 076.

There have been 42 new hospital admissions within the final 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Monday, 3 175 individuals have been in private and non-private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa carried out 22 896 483 assessments as of Monday, of which 15 604 have been carried out within the final 24-hour cycle.

If you come throughout Covid-19 vaccination data that you don’t belief, learn Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you possibly can’t discover the information you are on the lookout for, e-mail us on the tackle talked about within the article and we’ll confirm the knowledge with medical professionals.