Covid-19: More than 840 000 vaccine shots donated to Kenya have expired | News24

Kenya introduced on Wednesday that just about 840 000 Covid-19 vaccines acquired by way of donations had expired, blaming hesitancy and a brief shelf life for jabs going unused.

The doses of AstraZeneca have been donated to Kenya by way of the worldwide Covax vaccine fairness initiative, the well being ministry mentioned in a press release.

“Any expired dose represents a missed opportunity to save a life,” the ministry mentioned.

About 30 p.c of the goal inhabitants in Kenya has been vaccinated in opposition to the coronavirus however uptake has slowed significantly in latest weeks as prevalence of the illness has tapered off.

Early final month, some 252 000 vaccines have been being administered per day throughout the nation however that determine has plunged to as little as 30 000.

Kenya has acquired greater than 27 million Covid-19 vaccines however solely administered round 17.3 million pictures.

The authorities goals to double vaccinate 27 million Kenyans by the top of the yr. So far it has achieved practically eight million.

Nearly 5 650 individuals have died from coronavirus because the first case was recorded in Kenya on 12 March 2020, in line with official figures.