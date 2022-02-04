Covid-19 ‘mutated in HIV-positive patient’

The SARS-CoV-2 virus developed greater than 20 mutations whereas infecting a younger girl with uncontrolled HIV for 9 months, a brand new examine says.

A younger South African girl with untreated HIV was contaminated with SARS-CoV-2 for 9 months, throughout which the respiratory virus amassed greater than 20 extra mutations, a brand new examine claims.

Once the 22-year-old was handled with antiretroviral remedy, her HIV was suppressed and her Covid-19 cleared inside six to 9 weeks.

The girl’s case, described in a preprint paper revealed on Monday, highlights the necessity for “increased vigilance” in treating HIV-positive sufferers to forestall the emergence of novel coronavirus variants, in accordance with the researchers from Stellenbosch and the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Our case adds to the evidence that severe immunosuppression associated with uncontrolled HIV infection may lead to chronic SARS-CoV-2 infections,” the authors wrote within the examine, which has not been peer reviewed.

“These persistent infections not only allow continued shedding of infectious virions [virus particles] but also lead to the accumulation of mutations, some of which lead to immune escape that may result in emergence of new variants. Therefore, it is important that countries that have a high burden of HIV infection should encourage prompt diagnosis and treatment of HIV infections and compliance with antiretroviral therapy for those already receiving treatment to reduce the risk of persistent SARS CoV-2 infections and continued shedding of infectious virus that pose a threat to controlling the pandemic.”

South Africa has the world’s worst HIV epidemic with an estimated 8.2 million out of 60 million contaminated, a prevalence of almost 14 per cent.

The girl within the examine, who was unvaccinated in opposition to Covid-19, was contaminated with HIV at beginning.

She first examined optimistic for Covid-19 in January 2021 whereas in KwaZulu-Natal. She was admitted to a hospital in Cape Town in September, the place she once more examined optimistic.

Researchers decided that she was initially contaminated with the Beta variant of Covid-19 – which, as with Omicron, was first detected in South Africa – and that genomic evaluation of a number of swabs confirmed “persistent infection over at least nine months rather than reinfection”.

“Over this period, the virus acquired at least 10 mutations in the spike glycoprotein and 11 mutations outside spike over and above the lineage-defining mutations for Beta,” they wrote.

Some of the extra mutations had been just like these seen within the Omicron and Lambda variants, permitting the virus to evade neutralising antibodies.

The researchers cautioned that there was “no evidence that the evolved variants from this case successfully spread into the general population”.

“This case, like others before, describes a potential pathway for the emergence of novel variants but it does not prove that any of the variants detected so far did originate from such a persistent infection in a severely immunocompromised host,” they wrote.

