Covid-19: Namibia ends masks and PCR testing | News24

The sporting of masks in public in Namibia and detrimental PCR assessments for vaccinated guests are not required, President Hage Geingob has mentioned.

Tuesday’s presidential directive got here as energetic Covid-19 circumstances fell to about 200.

In June 2021, infections peaked at greater than 30 000 monthly, however the southern African nation has averaged 14 circumstances per day over the past seven days, with the overall energetic circumstances at 222.

“Wearing of masks in public places is no longer mandatory,” Geingob mentioned in a televised briefing. People in closed areas comparable to on public transport or in indoor public conferences had been nevertheless inspired to put on masks.

Fully vaccinated travellers to Namibia are additionally not required to provide detrimental PCR take a look at outcomes. Travellers to the nation, famed for its stark desert-meets-ocean-landscape and safari drives, are actually solely allowed to provide a sound vaccination card at factors of entry.

Visitor numbers are at the moment at a 3rd of pre-pandemic ranges, in accordance with Geingob.

Only 21.4% of Namibia’s eligible inhabitants of 1.7 million individuals have been totally vaccinated. The really helpful inhabitants protection to attain nationwide herd immunity is 60%.

