Covid-19: No XE variant in India, health ministry confirms
The proof doesn’t recommend the presence of Covid XE mutant in
India, authorities sources mentioned on Wednesday and denied media
studies that claimed the primary case of the variant had been
detected within the nation, Trend studies citing Khaleej Times.
The authorities sources mentioned that FastQ information of the pattern,
being mentioned to be XE’variant, was analysed by INSACOG (Indian
SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) which inferred that the genomic
structure of this variant doesn’t correlate with the genomic
image of ‘XE’.
The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation had earlier within the day
mentioned that “one affected person is affected by Kappa variant and one other by
XE variant based mostly on common testing of samples”.
The World Health Organisation had not too long ago mentioned {that a} new Covid
mutant XE has been discovered within the UK and famous that it might be extra
transmissible than the BA.2 sublineage of Covid-19.
However, the virologists in India have mentioned that it’s not clear
that the variant is powerful sufficient to trigger one other Covid wave in
the nation and have suggested folks to train warning and comply with
applicable tips.