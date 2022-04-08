Covid-19: No XE variant in India, health ministry confirms

The proof doesn’t recommend the presence of Covid XE mutant in

India, authorities sources mentioned on Wednesday and denied media

studies that claimed the primary case of the variant had been

detected within the nation, Trend studies citing Khaleej Times.

The authorities sources mentioned that FastQ information of the pattern,

being mentioned to be XE’variant, was analysed by INSACOG (Indian

SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) which inferred that the genomic

structure of this variant doesn’t correlate with the genomic

image of ‘XE’.

The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation had earlier within the day

mentioned that “one affected person is affected by Kappa variant and one other by

XE variant based mostly on common testing of samples”.

The World Health Organisation had not too long ago mentioned {that a} new Covid

mutant XE has been discovered within the UK and famous that it might be extra

transmissible than the BA.2 sublineage of Covid-19.

However, the virologists in India have mentioned that it’s not clear

that the variant is powerful sufficient to trigger one other Covid wave in

the nation and have suggested folks to train warning and comply with

applicable tips.