Covid-19: One death and 912 new cases reported in SA | News24

One Covid-19-related loss of life has been recorded previously 24 hours.

The new instances signify a 4.7% positivity price.

Most new instances are from Gauteng (33%) adopted by the Western Cape (23%).

South Africa has recorded 912 new Covid-19 instances, representing a 4.7% positivity price.

Most new instances had been recorded in Gauteng.

Cases breakdown: Gauteng – 33%

Western Cape – 23%

KwaZulu-Natal – 22%

North West – 7%

Eastern Cape – 4%

Mpumalanga – 4%

Free State – 3%

Limpopo – 3%

Northern Cape – 0%

According to a National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) assertion, the overall variety of laboratory-confirmed instances recorded in South Africa to this point 3 705 696.

One Covid-19-related loss of life has been reported within the final 24 to 48 hours, growing the loss of life toll to 99 893.