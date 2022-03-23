Africa

Covid-19: One death and 912 new cases reported in SA | News24

  • One Covid-19-related loss of life has been recorded previously 24 hours.
  • The new instances signify a 4.7% positivity price.
  • Most new instances are from Gauteng (33%) adopted by the Western Cape (23%).

South Africa has recorded 912 new Covid-19 instances, representing a 4.7% positivity price.

Most new instances had been recorded in Gauteng.

Cases breakdown:

  • Gauteng – 33%
  • Western Cape – 23%
  • KwaZulu-Natal – 22%
  • North West – 7%
  • Eastern Cape – 4%
  • Mpumalanga – 4%
  • Free State – 3%
  • Limpopo – 3%
  • Northern Cape – 0%

According to a National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) assertion, the overall variety of laboratory-confirmed instances recorded in South Africa to this point 3 705 696.

One Covid-19-related loss of life has been reported within the final 24 to 48 hours, growing the loss of life toll to 99 893.

However, the NICD added: “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported.”

According to the NICD, there was a rise of 34 hospital admissions previously 24 hours.

