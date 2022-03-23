Covid-19: One death and 912 new cases reported in SA | News24
- One Covid-19-related loss of life has been recorded previously 24 hours.
- The new instances signify a 4.7% positivity price.
- Most new instances are from Gauteng (33%) adopted by the Western Cape (23%).
South Africa has recorded 912 new Covid-19 instances, representing a 4.7% positivity price.
READ | No masks outdoors: Ramaphosa announces further easing of lockdown regulations
Most new instances had been recorded in Gauteng.
Cases breakdown:
- Gauteng – 33%
- Western Cape – 23%
- KwaZulu-Natal – 22%
- North West – 7%
- Eastern Cape – 4%
- Mpumalanga – 4%
- Free State – 3%
- Limpopo – 3%
- Northern Cape – 0%
According to a National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) assertion, the overall variety of laboratory-confirmed instances recorded in South Africa to this point 3 705 696.
One Covid-19-related loss of life has been reported within the final 24 to 48 hours, growing the loss of life toll to 99 893.
However, the NICD added: “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported.”
According to the NICD, there was a rise of 34 hospital admissions previously 24 hours.
If you come throughout Covid-19 vaccination info that you don’t belief, learn Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you possibly can’t discover the details you are in search of, e-mail us on the tackle talked about within the article and we are going to confirm the data with medical professionals.
We stay in a world the place details and fiction get blurred
In instances of uncertainty you want journalism you possibly can
belief. For solely R75 per thirty days, you’ve got entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
prime opinions and a spread of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later in the present day.