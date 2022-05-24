COVID-19 pandemic “far from over”: WHO chief
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) reiterated right here
on Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic “is far from over,” Trend experiences citing
Xinhua.
“As I stated yesterday, the pandemic is much from over. And whilst
we proceed to battle it, we face the duty of restoring important
well being companies, with 90 % of member states reporting
disruption to a number of important well being companies,” stated WHO
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Addressing the seventy fifth World Health Assembly, Ghebreyesus stated the
COVID-19 pandemic had demonstrated why the world wanted the
WHO.
“We want a stronger and sustainably financed WHO, on the heart
of the worldwide well being safety structure,” he stated on the annual
meeting.
“In methods small and enormous, seen and unseen, I’m proud to say
that this group is making a distinction,” he stated.
The WHO was nonetheless “far behind” to see 1 billion extra individuals
benefitting from common well being protection by subsequent yr.
Before the pandemic, the WHO estimated that solely 270 million
extra individuals could be lined by 2023 — a shortfall of 730 million
individuals towards the goal of 1 billion.
“Disruptions to well being companies throughout the pandemic have despatched us
backwards, and we estimate the shortfall may attain 840 million,”
he stated.
Ghebreyesus additionally stated governments ought to put individuals’s well being at
the middle of their plans.
“We are calling on each authorities to place the well being of its
individuals on the heart of its plans for growth and progress,” he
stated.