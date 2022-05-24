COVID-19 pandemic “far from over”: WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) reiterated right here

on Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic “is far from over,” Trend experiences citing

Xinhua.

“As I stated yesterday, the pandemic is much from over. And whilst

we proceed to battle it, we face the duty of restoring important

well being companies, with 90 % of member states reporting

disruption to a number of important well being companies,” stated WHO

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Addressing the seventy fifth World Health Assembly, Ghebreyesus stated the

COVID-19 pandemic had demonstrated why the world wanted the

WHO.

“We want a stronger and sustainably financed WHO, on the heart

of the worldwide well being safety structure,” he stated on the annual

meeting.

“In methods small and enormous, seen and unseen, I’m proud to say

that this group is making a distinction,” he stated.

The WHO was nonetheless “far behind” to see 1 billion extra individuals

benefitting from common well being protection by subsequent yr.

Before the pandemic, the WHO estimated that solely 270 million

extra individuals could be lined by 2023 — a shortfall of 730 million

individuals towards the goal of 1 billion.

“Disruptions to well being companies throughout the pandemic have despatched us

backwards, and we estimate the shortfall may attain 840 million,”

he stated.

Ghebreyesus additionally stated governments ought to put individuals’s well being at

the middle of their plans.

“We are calling on each authorities to place the well being of its

individuals on the heart of its plans for growth and progress,” he

stated.