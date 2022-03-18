COVID-19 pandemic is ‘far from over’: WHO official

A World Health Organization spokesperson mentioned on Friday that the top of the COVID-19 pandemic was a great distance off, citing an increase in instances in its newest weekly knowledge.

The UN well being company has beforehand mentioned that the acute part of the pandemic might finish this 12 months, however it might depend upon how shortly we meet its goal to vaccinate 70 % of the inhabitants in every nation, amongst different components.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Asked by a journalist at a Geneva media briefing in regards to the timing of the pandemic’s finish, Margaret Harris mentioned it was “far from over.”

“We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic,” she added.

After greater than a month of decline, COVID-19 instances began to extend all over the world final week, the WHO mentioned, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to include an outbreak.

A mixture of things was inflicting the will increase, together with the extremely transmissible omicron variant and its cousin the BA.2 sub-variant, and the lifting of public well being and social measures, the WHO mentioned.

Read extra:

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 infections exceed one million amid outbreak

Fauci warns of potential rise in US COVID-19 cases as funding runs dry

US donates over 500 mln COVID-19 vaccines to other countries: Blinken