COVID-19 pandemic killed 13 to 17 million in 2020-21: WHO

The COVID-19 pandemic killed 13.3 to 16.6 million individuals in 2020 and 2021, the WHO estimated Thursday – as much as triple the variety of deaths attributed on to the illness.

“New estimates from the World Health Organization show that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million),” the UN well being company stated.

Developing