Covid-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US – Times of India

Truckers are parked on Wellington Street close to Parliament Hill (AFP)

OTTAWA: Canadian lawmakers have expressed rising fear concerning the financial results of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada grew to become partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and different COVID-19 restrictions.

The blockade on the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, prevented site visitors from getting into Canada whereas some US-bound site visitors was nonetheless transferring, public security minister Marco Mendicino mentioned on Tuesday, calling the bridge “one of the most important border crossings in the world”. It carries 25% of all trade between Canada and the United States.

Canadian transport minister Omar Alghabra said such blockades will have serious implications on the economy and supply chains. “I’ve already heard from automakers and food grocers. This is really a serious cause for concern,” he said in Ottawa, the capital.

Added Mendicino: “Most Canadians understand there is a difference between being tired and fatigued with the pandemic and crossing into some other universe.”

Speaking in an emergency debate late Monday in Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned the protesters are “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy”.

The each day demonstrations staged by the so-called Freedom Truck Convoy are centred in Ottawa, the place demonstrators have used tons of of parked vehicles to paralyse elements of the capital for greater than 10 days.

Ottawa’s metropolis supervisor mentioned all tow-truck corporations on contract with town have refused to haul away the large rigs. The protests have infuriated individuals who stay round downtown, together with neighbourhoods close to Parliament Hill, the seat of the federal authorities.

Dave Weatherall, a federal civil servant, lives close to the truckers’ prime staging space in a city-owned parking zone exterior of the downtown core. “They’re using the lot to terrorize people in Centretown,” he mentioned, asking why town has allowed the convoy to stay parked on its property free of charge and with out intervention.

“It’s the primary time since having children that I’ve significantly questioned concerning the world we introduced them into. I all the time figured they might deal with most issues the world will throw at them, however this feels totally different,” he said.

Demonstrations have spread to locations on or near the Canadian border, including the Ambassador Bridge, where a protest caused long backups and at one point stopped traffic in both directions. The bridge remains blocked on the road to Canada.

At a news conference after Trudeau spoke, trucker spokesman Tom Marrazo reiterated that the protesters want to overthrow the government. Marrazo said he is willing to meet with the opposition parties and the nation’s governor general, the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

All three opposition parties technically could join together and defeat the government because Trudeau does not have the majority of seats in Parliament, but that is highly unlikely because lawmakers from the opposition New Democrats and the Bloc Quebecois have condemned the protests.

Protesters have also closed another important US Canada border crossing in Coutts, Alberta.

“The border at Coutts continues to open and close at the discretion of a group of protesters who believe they are above the law. It has to stop,” tweeted Rachel Notley, Alberta’s former premier and current opposition New Democrat leader.

Protesters have said they will not leave until all vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. They also called for the removal of Trudeau’s government, though it is responsible for few of the restrictive measures, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.

François Laporte, the president of Teamsters Canada, which represents over 55,000 drivers, including 15,000 long-haul truck drivers, said the protests do not represent the industry in which 90% of drivers are vaccinated.

The Freedom Convoy “and the despicable show of hate led by the political Right and shamefully inspired by elected conservative politicians doesn’t replicate the values of Teamsters Canada, nor the overwhelming majority of our members, and in reality has served to de-legitimise the true issues of most truck drivers at present,” Laporte mentioned in an announcement.

Canada’s largest trucking firm is just about untouched by the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the US-Canada border, mentioned Alain Bedard, chairman and CEO of TFI International Inc.

“Vaccination at TFI will not be a problem in any respect,” he said. The company’s few unvaccinated drivers are kept in Canada.

Joel Lightbound, a lawmaker for Trudeau’s Liberal Party, rebuked his leader Tuesday for dividing Canadians and said his government needs to create a road map for when coronavirus measures should be lifted.

“It is time we stopped dividing people, to stop pitting one part of the population against each other,” Lightbound said.

Trudeau continues to take a hard line against the protesters. The prime minister said everyone is tired of COVID-19, and that the restrictions will not last forever. He noted that Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

“This government has been focused every step of the way on following the best science, the best public health advice, to keep as many people as safe as possible. Frankly, it’s worked,” Trudeau mentioned Tuesday.

“I can perceive frustrations with mandates,” he added. “But mandates are the way to avoid further restrictions.”

Meanwhile, the Canadian province of Saskatchewan became the first in the country to announce a plan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions. Saskatchewan officials said they will no longer require COVID-19 vaccine passports starting Monday. The province with a population of almost 1.2 million people is also ending its indoor mask mandate at the end of the month.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, a Conservative, said the benefits of providing proof of vaccination to enter businesses such as restaurants no longer outweigh the cost. He said the passport has created deep divisions.

In Alberta, another Conservative stronghold, the premier planned later Tuesday to announce a plan “to carry damaging restrictions if strain on our hospitals continues to say no.”

The Quebec authorities mentioned most COVID-19 restrictions can be lifted throughout the province by March 14, apart from masks mandates and the vaccine passport system.