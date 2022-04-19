Covid-19: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals to face off in Mumbai instead of Pune





Wednesday’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will happen in Mumbai as an alternative of Pune, topic to Capitals clearing RT-PCR testing on the morning of the sport. In case the match can’t happen as scheduled on April 20, the IPL will reschedule it.

By late afternoon on Tuesday the prospect of the match happening as scheduled brightened as Capitals got permission to conduct a coaching session. The IPL, although, laid down the situation that solely the gamers and the coaches can be allowed for the session which might be on the BKC floor on Tuesday night.

ESPNcricinfo has learnt that the choice to alter the match venue was taken by the IPL at a gathering on Tuesday, within the wake of a number of members of the Capitals’ contingent testing constructive for Covid-19. In a media launch, the IPL stated it has shifted Wednesday’s match from the MCA stadium in Pune to the Brabourne stadium “to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.”

The IPL additionally stated there have been 5 confirmed Covid-19 instances within the Capitals contingent: Patrick Farhart (physiotherapist, examined constructive on April 15), Chetan Kumar (therapeutic massage therapist, examined constructive on April 16), Mitchell Marsh (examined constructive on April 18), Abhijit Salvi (crew physician, examined constructive on April 18), and Akash Mane (social-media content material crew member, examined constructive on April 18).

On Monday, Capitals issued an announcement confirming Australia allrounder Marsh was hospitalised , after testing constructive for Covid-19, whereas the remainder of the instances have been asymptomatic.

It is known that Marsh was moved to hospital as a precautionary measure after he reported feeling unwell, together with experiencing chills. The others who examined constructive have been moved to a separate facility exterior the crew lodge as a result of the lodge the place the Capitals are staying had laid down the situation that anybody testing constructive, together with these which are asymptomatic, would want to maneuver out of the premises.

The IPL turned involved as quickly as Farhart became the first known Covid-positive case this season. Ahead of Capitals’ conflict in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore last Saturday , the IPL had requested each groups to not bodily mingle after their match on the Wankhede Stadium. Both groups have been seen waving at one another from a distance after the match, which Capitals misplaced. Doubts over Capitals’ sport in opposition to Kings grew as further instances emerged and the Capitals’ contingent was requested to isolate of their rooms on Monday.

Since April 16, the IPL stated, all members within the Capitals’ bubble have undergone 4 rounds of RT-PCR exams. In the most recent spherical, carried out on Tuesday morning, all members exterior of those who examined constructive, had returned damaging outcomes. As per the protocol, all those who have examined constructive might want to isolate for seven days after which return damaging outcomes on the final two days after which they’d have the ability to rejoin the bubble.

While IPL has managed to create a Plan B for Wednesday’s match, it should carefully monitor the event, contemplating a Covid-19 outbreak had compelled the suspension of the league on the midway stage in 2021. Back then, there have been a number of factors inside the IPL bubble that have been recognized to be weak. This time, too, there have been issues across the bubble being breached, contemplating all groups, barring Mumbai Indians, are staying at accommodations the place different company are allowed. While groups are staying on separate flooring, the place nobody exterior the bubble is allowed, gamers and assist employees are allowed to make use of public areas just like the swimming swimming pools inside restricted timings.

GMT 1210 The piece was up to date with information of Capitals getting permission to conduct a coaching session.





