COVID-19 raises risk of blood clots for months after even mild infection, study finds

The danger of creating severe bleeding or probably lethal blood clots is elevated for months after experiencing even a light COVID-19 an infection, Swedish researchers discovered.

While the risks of post-COVID clotting are well-known, it’s much less clear how lengthy the danger lasts and what ought to be completed to forestall it.

The researchers in contrast the medical information of 1 million individuals who examined constructive for the virus between February 2020 and May 2021 in Sweden to 4 million of their friends who weren’t contaminated.

Bleeding charges have been elevated for 2 months after testing constructive for the virus, whereas there was vital danger of creating blood clots deep within the legs for 70 days after COVID-19.

The hazard of pulmonary embolism, when a clot travels to the lungs and may kill, was considerably greater for nearly 4 months, in line with the report printed within the BMJ, a British medical journal.

“Despite the potential for new variants of concern, most governments are removing restrictions and shifting their focus to determining how best to ‘live with Covid’,” Frederick Ho and Jill Pell from the University of Glasgow’s Institute of Health and Wellbeing, wrote in an editorial.

The discovering “reminds us of the need to remain vigilant to the complications associated with even mild SARS-CoV-2 infection,” they wrote.

The outcomes assist using blood thinners to forestall clotting, particularly for high-risk sufferers, and underscores the necessity for vaccination, the researchers concluded. The examine additionally discovered that the dangers declined over time, as subsequent outbreaks of COVID-19 precipitated fewer of the issues than the preliminary wave of illness.

The danger of bleeding was virtually twice as excessive for COVID-19 sufferers within the month after they have been contaminated, whereas clots known as deep vein thrombosis have been virtually 5 instances greater, the examine discovered.

Pulmonary embolism was the best danger, with 1,761 occasions occurring within the 30 days after an infection, in comparison with simply 171 among the many bigger group of people that didn’t contract the virus.

While the hazard was highest for these with different well being situations and probably the most extreme infections, the truth that many extra folks develop delicate circumstances means they need to additionally stay alert, the consultants stated. Vaccination could assist alleviate the problem of clotting, the consultants stated.

“Vaccination could reduce the overall risk both by preventing infection and by reducing its severity when it does occur,” they wrote.

