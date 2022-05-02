Covid-19: Rise in infections as SA positivity rate hits 22% | News24

The NICD reported that SA’s Covid-19 positivity price was 22% as new instances improve.

South Africa’s Covid-19 take a look at positivity price hit 22% on Sunday.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 3 838 new Covid-19 instances within the nation, which brings the entire variety of laboratory-confirmed instances to three 795 763.

This improve represents a 22.0% positivity price.

The majority of latest instances are from Gauteng.

Cases breakdown: Gauteng – 46%

KwaZulu-Natal – 29%

Western Cape – 11%

Free State – 4%

Eastern Cape – 3%

Mpumalanga – 2%

North West – 2%

Limpopo – 1%

Northern Cape – 1%

The NICD additionally reported a rise of 44 hospital admissions up to now 24 hours.

Last week, News24 reported that Health Minister Joe Phaahla had stated there had been a steady rise in infections over the previous two weeks, with new instances clustered in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. These three provinces accounted for round 85% of all new instances.

However, the authorities stay unsure if the spike in Covid-19 numbers is the beginning of the fifth wave or just a resurgence brought on by elevated journey through the Easter lengthy weekend and different non secular holidays.

Health consultants had initially predicted that South Africa’s subsequent wave can be pushed by a brand new variant and would begin in the course of May.

