COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 68 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Wednesday August 24, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs experiences a complete of 68 new circumstances of COVID-19 from samples processed from Monday August 22, 2022 and Tuesday August 23, 2022.

This is from a complete of 314 samples, of which 302 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 12 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples had been collected from August 19, 2022 to August 23, 2022. This variety of constructive circumstances makes up 21.6% of all of the samples processed on these dates. These new circumstances carry the whole variety of circumstances recognized in nation up to now to twenty-eight, 689.

Confirmation was additionally acquired of the restoration of 94 people recognized with COVID-19. This brings the variety of energetic circumstances in nation up to now to 124. Currently, there are 13 constructive circumstances of COVID-19 admitted on the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a complete of 54, 750 people have been totally vaccinated. Another 5, 172 are partially vaccinated and seven, 775 have acquired their booster shot.

Vaccination will happen at numerous Wellness Centres as per the printed COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will probably be obtainable from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will proceed offering frequent updates to the general public as new data turns into obtainable.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline picture: Stock picture.

