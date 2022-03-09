COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Two More Deaths, 13 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Tuesday March 8, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a complete of 13 new circumstances of COVID-19.

These samples had been processed on Monday March 7, 2022 from a complete of 165 samples of which 133 samples had been from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 32 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples had been collected from March 5, 2022 to March 7, 2022. This variety of optimistic circumstances makes up 7.88% of all of the samples processed on that date.

These new circumstances convey the entire variety of circumstances identified in nation so far to 22, 808.

Confirmation was additionally obtained of the restoration of 18 people identified with COVID-19. This brings the variety of energetic circumstances in nation so far to 60.

Currently, there are 3 optimistic circumstances of COVID-19 admitted on the Respiratory Hospital, one among them is critically ailing and one among them is severely ailing.

The Ministry of Health additionally reviews one new COVID-19 loss of life and one new COVID-19 associated loss of life. To date, the entire variety of COVID-19 deaths in nation is 271 and the entire variety of COVID-19 associated deaths is 93.

COVID-19 loss of life #271 is an 83 yr previous male from the Micoud district. COVID-19 associated loss of life #93 is an 84 yr previous feminine from the Anse La Raye district. Both of those deaths occurred throughout the interval February 21, 2022 to March 6, 2022.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the households and family members of those people.

To date, a complete of 52, 466 people have been absolutely vaccinated. Another 5, 641 are partially vaccinated and 6, 828 have obtained their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Tuesday March 9, 2022 at numerous Wellness Centres as per the printed COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination can be obtainable from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will proceed offering day by day updates to the general public as new data turns into obtainable.

