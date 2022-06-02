Covid-19: Senegal gets 75 million euro boost for vaccine plant | News24

The European Investment Bank (EIB) dedicated 75 million euros ($80 million) on Thursday to finance development of a brand new facility in Senegal that may produce Covid-19 and different vaccines to be used throughout Africa.

The plant, run by the Dakar-based Institut Pasteur, is meant to assist Africa cut back its dependence on vaccine imports, which presently account for 99% of the continent’s wants. It will produce vaccines in opposition to Covid-19, yellow fever and different endemic ailments.

The EIB and the European Union had already donated 5 million euros in 2021 for feasibility research and undertaking preparation for the plant.

Institut Pasteur hopes the ability will start producing vaccines earlier than the tip of the yr. At full capability, it ought to produce as much as 300 million vaccine doses per yr, the EIB mentioned in a press release asserting the brand new financing.

Africa’s reliance on exterior manufacturing delayed the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines final yr. Doses have since arrived in power, however inoculation charges stay low in lots of nations attributable to logistical challenges and vaccine hesitancy.

“It is essential to create decentralised vaccine manufacturing capacity to address this imbalance and ultimately build a safer and healthier world,” mentioned Amadou Alpha Sall, Institut Pasteur’s director in Senegal.

The institute within the capital Dakar is collectively run by the Senegalese authorities and the Paris-based Institut Pasteur.

“Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve maintained that nobody is secure till everyone seems to be secure,” mentioned Irene Mingasson, the pinnacle of the EU delegation to Senegal.