COVID-19 sidelines Nicks, Simpson, Saints

The AFL is battling a contemporary wave of COVID-19 infections, with senior coaches Matthew Nicks and Adam Simpson amongst these pressured into isolation.

Eight West Coast gamers and three members of St Kilda’s soccer division are additionally out of motion due to the virus.

The information comes a day after Fremantle’s outbreak grew to 6 gamers.

Adelaide assistant coach Scott Burns will take over from Nicks for Sunday’s away recreation towards Carlton.

Former Essendon senior coach Matthew Knights will return to the highest position in Simpson’s place for the Saturday night time match towards Brisbane on the ‘Gabba.

Assistants have a 6-0 file this season when senior coaches have been dominated out due to the virus.

The AFL has additionally given West Coast further time to finalise their group, with one other wave of infections this season amongst Eagles gamers.

Once once more, West Coast must faucet into their COVID-19 contingency checklist to allow them to discipline a group.

“As it stands we have 22 available AFL-listed players with the remainder either injured or in AFL health and safety protocols,” West Coast soccer supervisor Gavin Bell stated.

“With Adam also being unable to coach this weekend, it is clearly unprecedented times.”

Also on Thursday, Saints coach Brett Ratten stated the virus had sidelined assistant coach Brendon Lade who crammed in for him final month.

High efficiency staffers Nick Walsh and Marcus Krygger are additionally out of motion for Sunday’s recreation towards Melbourne, however assistant coach Corey Enright shall be again after he was sidelined.