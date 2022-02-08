Covid-19: South Africa records 1 228 new infections and 8 deaths | News24
A lady undergoes a Covid-19 check.
PHOTO: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
- South Africa recorded 1 228 new Covid-19 infections
on Monday.
- Eight new deaths have been recorded, bringing the
confirmed dying toll to 96 021.
- Gauteng recorded 41% of all new infections.
South Africa recorded 1 228 new confirmed Covid-19
infections on Monday, which represented a 7.6% positivity charge.
According to a press release by the National Institute
for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Monday, the nation recorded 3 625 190
laboratory-confirmed instances. Eight new Covid-19-related deaths have been
recorded, bringing the confirmed dying toll to 96 021.
Most new instances have been recorded in Gauteng, which
accounted for 41% of latest infections, adopted by Mpumalanga with 14%. The
Western Cape accounted for 13%; KwaZulu-Natal 12%; North West 6%; Free State
and Limpopo 5% every; Eastern Cape 3%; and Northern Cape 2%.
Gauteng recorded 498 new instances on Monday,
Mpumalanga 166 and the Western Cape 155.
Gauteng has recorded 1 174 790 cumulative instances,
KwaZulu-Natal 645 200 and the Western Cape 631 112.
In the final 24-hour reporting cycle, there have been 78
new hospital admissions. As of Monday, 4 585 folks have been in private and non-private
hospitals for Covid-19.
South Africa carried out 22 481 066 cumulative assessments,
of which 16 067 have been carried out within the final 24-hour cycle.
According to the Department of Health, 30 255 366
vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 60 618 have been administered on
Monday.
To date, 16 612 270 adults are absolutely vaccinated.
Among youngsters aged 12 and older, 1 308 999 vaccine doses have been
administered.
If you come throughout Covid-19
vaccination data that you don’t belief, learn Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts
here. If you may’t discover the details you are
in search of, e mail us on the deal with talked about within the article and we are going to
confirm the data with medical professionals.