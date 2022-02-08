Covid-19: South Africa records 1 228 new infections and 8 deaths | News24

South Africa recorded 1 228 new Covid-19 infections

on Monday.

Eight new deaths have been recorded, bringing the

confirmed dying toll to 96 021.

Gauteng recorded 41% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 1 228 new confirmed Covid-19

infections on Monday, which represented a 7.6% positivity charge.

According to a press release by the National Institute

for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Monday, the nation recorded 3 625 190

laboratory-confirmed instances. Eight new Covid-19-related deaths have been

recorded, bringing the confirmed dying toll to 96 021.

Most new instances have been recorded in Gauteng, which

accounted for 41% of latest infections, adopted by Mpumalanga with 14%. The

Western Cape accounted for 13%; KwaZulu-Natal 12%; North West 6%; Free State

and Limpopo 5% every; Eastern Cape 3%; and Northern Cape 2%.

Gauteng recorded 498 new instances on Monday,

Mpumalanga 166 and the Western Cape 155.

Gauteng has recorded 1 174 790 cumulative instances,

KwaZulu-Natal 645 200 and the Western Cape 631 112.

In the final 24-hour reporting cycle, there have been 78

new hospital admissions. As of Monday, 4 585 folks have been in private and non-private

hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa carried out 22 481 066 cumulative assessments,

of which 16 067 have been carried out within the final 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 30 255 366

vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 60 618 have been administered on

Monday.

To date, 16 612 270 adults are absolutely vaccinated.

Among youngsters aged 12 and older, 1 308 999 vaccine doses have been

administered.

