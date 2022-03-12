Covid-19: South Africa records 1 671 new cases and 28 deaths | News24

There have been 1 671 new Covid-19 infections recognized in South Africa.

Most circumstances (31%) have been recorded in Gauteng.

There have been 28 new Covid-19-related deaths; of those six occurred previously 24-48 hours.

According to a press release by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Friday, the nation had recorded 3 691 962 laboratory-confirmed circumstances. There have been 28 new Covid-19-related deaths – of those, six occurred throughout the previous 24-48 hours, bringing the confirmed demise toll to 99 709.

Most new circumstances on Friday have been recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 31% of recent infections, adopted by the Western Cape with 26%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga every accounted for five%; Eastern Cape and North West every accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for two%.

On Friday, Gauteng recorded 520 new circumstances, the Western Cape 429 and KwaZulu-Natal 292.

Gauteng has recorded 1 199 196 cumulative circumstances, KwaZulu-Natal 655 206, and the Western Cape 644 018.

There have been 44 new hospital admissions within the final 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Friday, 2 389 individuals have been in private and non-private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa has carried out 23 365 475 cumulative assessments, of which 22 225 have been carried out within the final 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 35 517 834 vaccine doses have been administered.

