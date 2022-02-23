Covid-19: South Africa records 2 334 new infections and one death | News24

South Africa recorded 2 334 new circumstances of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

One new loss of life has been recorded, bringing the confirmed loss of life toll to 98 868.

Gauteng recorded 39% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 2 334 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, representing a 7.3% positivity charge.

According to an announcement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Tuesday, the nation recorded 3 662 032 laboratory-confirmed circumstances. One new Covid-19-related loss of life was recorded within the final 48 hours, bringing the confirmed loss of life toll to 98 868.

Cases breakdown: Gauteng- 39%

KwaZulu-Natal – 15%

Western Cape – 15%

North West – 8%

Mpumalanga – 7%

Eastern Cape – 5%

Free State – 5%

Limpopo – 3%

Northern Cape – 2%

Gauteng recorded 906 new circumstances on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal 359 and the Western Cape 353.

As of Tuesday, Gauteng recorded 1 188 444 circumstances, KwaZulu-Natal 650 115 and the Western Cape 637 429.

There have been 73 new hospital admissions within the final 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Tuesday, 3 141 individuals have been in private and non-private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa carried out 22 928 257 cumulative exams, of which 31 774 have been carried out within the final 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 31 123 187 vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 77 968 have been administered on Tuesday.

To date, 16 892 739 adults are totally vaccinated. Among youngsters aged 12 and older, 1 510 999 vaccine doses have been administered.

