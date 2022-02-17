Covid-19: South Africa records 3 699 new infections, as death toll increases by 7 | News24

South Africa recorded 3 699 new instances of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Seven new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed loss of life toll to 97 520.

Gauteng recorded 36% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 3 699 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, which represented a 9.7% positivity charge.

READ | Germany’s BioNTech plans modular vaccine factories in Africa

According to an announcement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Wednesday, the nation recorded 3 648 968 laboratory-confirmed instances.

Seven new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the confirmed loss of life toll to 97 520.

Most new instances have been recorded in

Cases breakdown: Gauteng – 36%

Western Cape – 17%

KwaZulu-Natal – 12%

Mpumalanga – 9%

North West – 9%

Free State – 6%

Limpopo – 5%

Eastern Cape – 4%

Northern Cape – 2%

Gauteng recorded 1 328 new instances on Wednesday, the Western Cape 636 and KwaZulu-Natal 458.

As of Wednesday, Gauteng recorded 1 183 430 instances, KwaZulu-Natal 648 440 and the Western Cape 635 095. There have been 78 new hospital admissions within the final 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Wednesday, 3 714 folks have been in private and non-private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa carried out 22 762 117 cumulative exams, of which 38 133 have been carried out within the final 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 30 779 273 vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 72 296 have been administered on Wednesday.

To date, 16 784 290 adults are absolutely vaccinated. Among youngsters aged 12 and older, 1 423 921 vaccine doses have been administered.

If you come throughout Covid-19 vaccination data that you don’t belief, learn Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you possibly can’t discover the details you are in search of, electronic mail us on the tackle talked about within the article and we are going to confirm the knowledge with medical professionals.