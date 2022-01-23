COVID-19 still spreading widely in L.A. County, though signs of decline continue

Health officers on Saturday reported extra encouraging indicators that the Omicron wave could also be previous its peak in Los Angeles County, although the coronavirus remains to be circulating broadly and a lot of persons are turning into significantly unwell with COVID-19.

The county noticed 39,117 new infections Saturday, pushing the full for the week above the quarter-million mark, officers stated. That’s a roughly 13% decline from the 291,000 infections of the earlier week.

Hospitalizations continued their downward pattern, falling to 4,698 on Saturday. That’s down from 4,814 on Thursday and 4,792 on Friday.

Officials additionally reported 72 COVID-19 deaths Saturday, the second-highest determine within the final seven days. L.A. County recorded 415 COVID-19 deaths within the final week. Deaths are inclined to lag behind will increase in new circumstances and hospitalizations by a number of weeks.

The take a look at positivity fee stays excessive at 16%, although it’s barely under final week’s determine, officers stated.

The small decreases in new circumstances, hospitalizations and the take a look at positivity fee recommend the coronavirus is now not spreading exponentially, officers stated. However, they added, the Omicron variant is extremely transmissible and hundreds of persons are nonetheless turning into significantly unwell.

“We will need to remain cautious these next few weeks while transmission remains at the highest levels we have ever seen,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer stated in a press release. “With an average of 35,000 new cases identified each day, it is very easy for any one of us to encounter an infected person during the week.”

Ferrer suggested Angelenos to keep away from crowds, keep a protected distance from others, wash or sanitize fingers incessantly and wear a high-quality mask — an N95, KN95 or KF94.

Unvaccinated individuals stay at highest threat of hospitalization and demise attributable to COVID-19, however those that are vaccinated can nonetheless get breakthrough infections and endure extreme sickness, notably if they’ve continual well being circumstances that make them extra susceptible to begin with. Studies present that booster shots are essential for maximizing one’s safety in opposition to Omicron.

During the week that ended Jan. 9, the chance of getting COVID-19 was 4.1 occasions larger for unvaccinated Californians than for individuals who received the pictures. In addition, unvaccinated residents had been six occasions extra prone to be hospitalized and 17.8 occasions extra prone to die of the illness, based on the most recent data from the state Department of Public Health.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, L.A. County has confirmed almost 2.5 million coronavirus circumstances and 28,417 COVID-19 deaths.